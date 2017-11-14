FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in GM, Cenovus Energy
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点21分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in GM, Cenovus Energy

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Ups share stake in Kellogg by 40.6 percent to 382,697 shares - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Amazon.com by 33.3 percent to 10,000 shares

* Takes share stake of 100,000 shares in Anadarko

* Ups share stake in Kraft Heinz by 48.6 percent to 684,733 shares

* Takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in Cenovus Energy

* Takes share stake of 185,686 shares in GM

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2msLtkK)

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below