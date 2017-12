Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sorrento Tech Inc:

* SORRENTO TECH, INC. ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM NASDAQ AND CLOSING OF ITS STOCK TRANSFER BOOKS

* SORRENTO TECH- CO EXPECTS THAT OFFICIAL DELISTING OF STOCK WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE TEN DAYS THEREAFTER, ON DEC 29