Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO‘S AND YUHAN‘S JOINT VENTURE, IMMUNEONCIA, RECEIVES APPROVAL TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-L1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY IN SOUTH KOREA

* SORRENTO - SOUTH KOREAN MINISTRY FOR FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY HAS APPROVED IMMUNEONCIA THERAPEUTICS’ IND FOR INITIATION OF CLINICAL TRIALS FOR STI-A1015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: