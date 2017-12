Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sotheby‘s:

* SOTHEBY’S ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* SOTHEBY'S - TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REDEEM 5.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 AT PRICE OF 102.625% PLUS ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST TO REDEMPTION DATE