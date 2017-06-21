FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Sotheby's says entered first amendment to loan agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 晚上8点27分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Sotheby's says entered first amendment to loan agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Sotheby's

* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of recourse carveouts - SEC filing

* Sotheby's - amendment modifies amount of net worth which Sotheby's must maintain; reduced from $425 million to $325 million

* Sotheby's - amendment modifies loan agreement as follows; 1334 york, llc is partially prepaying loan in amount of $32 million on July 3, 2017

* Sotheby's -amendment modifies that 1334 york, lcc to make annual prepayments on loan each July from any excess cash flow, in amount not to exceed $25 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sVh3dr) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below