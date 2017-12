Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC SAYS BOARD OF CO AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF CO‘S STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM ON SAME TERMS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM WAS ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED IN DECEMBER 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2BWJk7J) Further company coverage: