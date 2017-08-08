FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Q2 FFO per share $0.29
2017年8月8日 / 下午1点17分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Q2 FFO per share $0.29

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* Sotherly Hotels Inc sees fy total revenue $152.7 million - $156.5 million

* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Sotherly hotels inc qtrly total revenue $40.6 million versus $41.8 million

* Qtrly ffo per share and unit $ 0.29

* Qtrly adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $ 0.32

* Sotherly hotels inc sees 2017 ‍ffo per share and unit $1.03 - $1.10​

* Sees fy adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit in range of $ 1.02 to $ 1.10

* Sotherly hotels inc - company is updating its previously issued guidance for 2017

* Sotherly hotels inc sees 2017 ‍rev par $101.09 - $102.11​

* Sotherly hotels qtrly revpar increased 1.4 percent to $110.67 driven by a 2.5 percent decrease in occupancy and a 4.0 percent increase in average daily rate​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

