Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels LP:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS LP - ON FEB 26, AFFILIATES OF CO, ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SOTHERLY HOTELS LP - ‍ PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, LOAN HAS INITIAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF $15 MILLION, WITH NO ADDITIONAL PRINCIPAL AVAILABLE​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS LP - PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED UNTIL FEBRUARY 26, 2023