15 天前
2017年7月21日 / 下午4点48分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Soupman ‍Inc says entered debtor-in-possession loan in connection with chapter 11 proceeding - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Soupman Inc:

* In connection with chapter 11 case, co, original Soupman, Kiosk Concepts, Soupman Lending entered debtor-in-possession loan, security agreement

* DIP loan agreement provides for a senior secured super priority term loan in a principal amount of up to $1.7 million - SEC filing

* Loan maturity date of debtor-in-possession loan agreement is earliest of August 31, 2017

* Under DIP loan agreement, event of default includes removal or replacement of board, chief restructuring officer, or CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2uHwAhC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

