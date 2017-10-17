BRIEF-Source Energy Services Ltd. announces acquisition of Preferred Sands' Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd:
* Announces acquisition of Preferred Sands’ Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets as well as $90 million in equity financings
* Consideration for Acquisition includes U.S.$80 million in cash, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments
* Acquisition is expected to provide significant accretion in cash flow per share in 2018
* Acquisition is also expected to be immediately accretive, based on key operational metrics
* Financing deal by $25.1 million public bought deal equity financing, $65 million private placement equity financing, draws on credit facilities
* Prior to closing of acquisition, co expects to increase its revolver limit under its credit facilities from $35 million to $70 million
* Approximately $20 million of revolver limit will be utilized to finance acquisition
* In connection with deal, co entered agreement with underwriters to issue 3 million shares on bought deal basis at $8.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: