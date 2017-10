BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Tribunal updates on Coca-Cola merger, Unilever collusion application

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SA‘S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL:

* APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS COCA-COLA COMPANY DEAL TO BUY SHARES OWNED BY SABMILLER IN COCA COLA BEVERAGE AFRICA ‍​

* APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS MERGER BETWEEN STEINHOFF DOORS AND BUILDING MATERIALS AND BUILDING SUPPLY GROUP

* APPROVES LARGE MERGER BETWEEN INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LIMITED AND MALEWELL INVESTMENTS LTD AND BUFFSHELF GROUP ‍​

* STILL CONSIDERING A UNILEVER SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD APPLICATION TO ORDER COMMISSION TO SUPPLY FURTHER DOCUMENTS