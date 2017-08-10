FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-South Jersey Industries says entered into an unsecured, 5-yr revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 晚上9点10分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries says entered into an unsecured, 5-yr revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc

* South Jersey Industries Inc says on august 7, entered into an unsecured, five-year revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

* South Jersey Industries -credit agreement provides for extension of credit to co of $400 million in form of revolving loans up to full $400 million amount of facility

* South Jersey Industries - may increase revolving credit facility up to a maximum aggregate amount of $100 million, for total facility of up to $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2utyfIh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below