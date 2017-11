Nov 17 (Reuters) - South State Corp

* South State Corp - ‍on Nov 15, co entered fifth amendment to credit agreement dated Oct 28, 2013; agreement provides for a $10 million unsecured line of credit​

* South State Corp - ‍maturity date of agreement is Nov 15, 2018, provided that agreement may be extended subject to approval of lender - SEC filing​