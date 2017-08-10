FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨12点14分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Southern Arc Minerals Inc-

* Southern Arc acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍announces that it acquired 12.5 million common shares of Japan Gold Corp​

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says private placement, represents approximately 18.30% of issued and outstanding common shares of Japan Gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍also acquired 12.5 million warrants of japan gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍owns and/or has control over 36.3 million shares of Japan Gold, representing about 53.08% of total shares of Japan Gold​

* Southern Arc Minerals-acquired warrants of japan gold, if exercised, would represent about 15.47% of issued & outstanding common shares of Japan Gold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

