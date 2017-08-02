FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Co qtrly loss per share $1.37
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点51分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Southern Co qtrly loss per share $1.37

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern Co qtrly loss per share $1.37 - SEC filing

* Southern Co qtrly total operating revenues $5,430 million versus $4,459 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $5.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southern Co - in the aggregate, Mississippi Power incurred charges of $3.07 billion ($1.89 billion after tax) through may 31, 2017 related to Kemper IGCC

* Southern Co-as of June 30, 2017, Mississippi Power recorded about $1.3 billion in costs associated with the combined cycle portion of the Kemper IGCC

* Southern Co-Mississippi Power recorded total pre-tax charges to income for estimated probable losses on the Kemper IGCC of $3.0 billion in Q2 Source text: [bit.ly/2uiXzMi] Further company coverage:

