Nov 1 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern Co - qtrly diluted EPS $ 1.06 - SEC filing‍​

* Southern Co - qtrly total operating revenues $6,201 million versus $ 6,264 mln‍​‍​

* Southern Co - total pre-tax charges to income for estimated probable losses on Kemper IGCC were $34 million for the third quarter 2017‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $6.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (reut.rs/2hv9Jhg)