FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Southern Co says Vogtle nuclear expansion interim assessment agreement extended through June 9
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 下午2点26分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Southern Co says Vogtle nuclear expansion interim assessment agreement extended through June 9

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern says negotiations regarding the Vogtle nuclear expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia are making progress and the parties have agreed to extend the interim assessment agreement through Friday (June 9) at 5 PM

* Southern says on June 5, 2017, Georgia Power, the Contractor, and WECTEC Staffing entered into a fourth amendment to the Interim Assessment Agreement solely to extend the term of the Interim Assessment Agreement through June 9, 2017.

* Southern says the other terms of the Interim Assessment Agreement remain unchanged. Related story: Southern Co says Georgia Power, Westinghouse Electric co, WECTEC Global Project Services, WECTEC Staffing entered into third amendment solely to extend term of interim assessment agreement through June 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below