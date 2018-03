BRIEF-Southern Copper Says Striking Workers Voted Union Representation By Federación Nacional De Sindicatos Independientes

March 1 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp:

* SOUTHERN COPPER - STRIKING WORKERS OF SAN MARTIN MINE OF ITS UNIT, INDUSTRIAL MINERA MEXICO S. A. DE C.V. HAD, BY A MAJORITY, VOTED TO ELECT UNION REPRESENTATION BY FEDERACIÓN NACIONAL DE SINDICATOS INDEPENDIENTES

* SOUTHERN COPPER - ONCE FEDERAL MEDIATION AND ARBITRATION BOARD ISSUES RULING RECOGNIZING ELECTION RESULTS, IMMSA WILL BE ALLOWED TO NEGOTIATE AND ENTER INTO A COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

* SOUTHERN COPPER - IMMSA WILL BE ALLOWED TO NEGOTIATE AND ENTER INTO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH FEDERACIÓN NACIONAL DE SINDICATOS INDEPENDIENTES TO END STRIKE AND RESUME OPERATIONS AT THE MINE