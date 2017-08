July 25 (Reuters) - Southern First Bancshares Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Southern First Bancshares Inc - net interest margin for q2 of 2017 was 3.49pct, compared to 3.62pct for Q2 of 2016

* Southern first bancshares inc qtrly ‍net interest income $12.4 million versus $10.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2eKU27c) Further company coverage: