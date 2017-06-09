FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp says Tammcorp's shareholders approved merger agreement
2017年6月9日 / 晚上8点41分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp says Tammcorp's shareholders approved merger agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp's shareholders have approved merger agreement

* Southern Missouri - exchange transaction between tammcorp and minority shareholders of Capaha has been agreed to by all such minority shareholders of Capaha

* Southern Missouri - Southern intends to enter into a $15.0 million loan, secured by stock of Southern Bank

* Southern Missouri - Southern continues to anticipate completing merger late in q2 of calendar 2017

* Southern Missouri - proceeds from this loan will be used, in part, to fund cash portion of merger consideration Source text - bit.ly/2t3IMET Further company coverage:

