BRIEF-Southern Missouri reports Q1 preliminary EPS of $0.56
2017年10月23日 / 晚上9点54分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Southern Missouri reports Q1 preliminary EPS of $0.56

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal 2018; dividend of $0.11 per common share declared; conference call to discuss results scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, at 3:30 pm central time

* Q1 preliminary earnings per share $0.56

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - preliminary net interest income for 3-month period ended Sept 30, was $15.1 million, up by $2.5 million from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

