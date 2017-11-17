FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and CEO
2017年11月17日 / 下午1点25分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and CEO

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and chief executive officer

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍On Nov 16, 2017, it learned that Aminbuhe, chairman and chief executive officer of co , was arrested on Oct 11, 2017​

* SouthGobi Resources-Board formed special committee of independent non-executive directors to begin internal investigation into charges against Aminbuhe​

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍Aminbuhe is being detained at Rizhao city detention center in China “as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

