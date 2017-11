BRIEF-Southgobi Resources qtrly loss per share $0.04

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Southgobi Resources Ltd -

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 ​

* Q3 REVENUE $19.4 MILLION VERSUS $16.4 MILLION

* SOUTHGOBI - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR FINANCE LEASE ON NEW WASH PLANT FACILITY BUT WILL NEED FINANCING TO COMPLETE THERMAL COAL PROCESSING ​

* ‍NO GUARANTEE THAT COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY SECURE ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF FINANCING​

* ‍SEVERAL ADVERSE CONDITIONS AND MATERIAL UNCERTAINTIES CAST SIGNIFICANT DOUBT UPON GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION​

* SOUTHGOBI - ‍UNLESS COMPANY ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF FINANCING AND/OR FUNDING IN SHORT TERM, ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN IS THREATENED​