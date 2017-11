Nov 22 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd:

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: update on interest payment obligations to CIC

* SouthGobi Resources - ‍co in discussions with cic for a repayment plan for november 2017 cash interest payable and November 2017 pik interest payable​

* ‍pursuant to convertible debenture, company is also obliged to issue us$4.0 million worth of pik interest shares to CIC​