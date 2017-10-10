FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SouthGobi to develop Ceke Logistics Park Project
2017年10月10日 / 下午1点35分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-SouthGobi to develop Ceke Logistics Park Project

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* SouthGobi announces development of Ceke Logistics Park Project

* SouthGobi Resources - agreement with Beijing De Rong Tai investment related to development of Ceke Port eco-friendly bonded logistics park project​

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍as per investment agreement, BDRT agreed to invest RMB 231 million in instalments by July 30, 2018

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - BDRT to invest the RMB 231 million in return for a 30 pct interest in Inner Mongolia SouthGobi Energy Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

