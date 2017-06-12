FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 晚上10点05分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Southside Bancshares Inc:

* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge

* Southside Bancshares Inc says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in first full year after closing

* Southside Bancshares Inc - to merge with Diboll State Bancshares; value of consideration to Diboll shareholders would be $218.8 million in aggregate

* Southside - Diboll State Bancshares Inc shareholders will receive, in aggregate, 5.5 million shares of Southside common stock and up to $25 million in cash

* Southside Bancshares Inc - merger has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Southside Bancshares - following closing of deal, 2 Diboll State Bancshares board members will join Southside Board, which will be expanded to 17 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below