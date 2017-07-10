BRIEF-Southwest Airlines June load factor 87.4 percent

1 分钟阅读
July 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports june traffic
* June load factor 87.4 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - company continues to estimate its q2 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will increase in one to two percent range
* Says flew 11.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in june 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co- available seat miles (ASMS) increased 3.8 percent to 13.6 billion in June 2017, compared with June 2016 ASMS of 13.1 billion