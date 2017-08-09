FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest airlines reports July traffic
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 上午10点54分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Southwest airlines reports July traffic

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest airlines reports July traffic

* July load factor 87.3 percent versus 86.9 percent year ago

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company flew 12.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in July 2017, an increase of 6.0 percent​

* Southwest Airlines Co - continues to expect its Q3 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to increase approximately one percent, as compared with Q3 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co - continues to expect its Q3 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to increase approximately one percent, as compared with Q3 2016.

* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 12.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in July 2017, an increase of 6.0 percent from 11.7 billion RPMS flown in July 2016​

* Southwest airlines co - ‍available seat miles (ASMS) increased 5.5 percent to 14.2 billion in july 2017, compared with July 2016 asms of 13.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

