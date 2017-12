BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Reports November Traffic

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS NOVEMBER TRAFFIC

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - NOVEMBER 2017 LOAD FACTOR FOR MONTH OF NOVEMBER WAS 85.8 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 85.1 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER 2016

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO- 10.8 BILLION REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN NOVEMBER 2017, AN INCREASE OF 3.4 PERCENT

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - ASMS INCREASED 2.5 PERCENT TO 12.6 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017, COMPARED WITH NOVEMBER 2016 ASMS OF 12.3 BILLION

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - SEES Q4 2017 OPERATING REVENUE PER ASM TO INCREASE IN ONE TO TWO PERCENT RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: