BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Reports Q4 EPS Of $3.18

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL PROFIT; 45TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PROFITABILITY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $5.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.21 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE PASSENGER MILES OF 32.19 ‍​BILLION VERSUS 31.37 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 37.89 BILLION VERSUS 37.15 BILLION LAST YEAR

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-CONTINUE TO EXPECT NEW RESERVATION SYSTEM TO PRODUCE INCREMENTAL IMPROVEMENTS IN PRE-TAX RESULTS OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MILLION IN 2018​

* EXPECTS Q1 2018 RASM TO INCREASE IN ONE TO TWO PERCENT RANGE, AS COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* ‍GOAL REMAINS TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018, YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* QTRLY LOAD FACTOR 85.0 PERCENT VERSUS 84.4 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* “PASSENGER BOOKINGS AND REVENUES FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018, THUS FAR, ARE SOLID”

* ‍ ANNUAL 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COSTS ARE CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE IN $2.10 TO $2.15 PER GALLON RANGE​

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - ‍ESTIMATES IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AVAILABLE SEAT MILES PER GALLON, OR FUEL EFFICIENCY, IN TWO TO THREE PERCENT RANGE, YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* Q4 2017 NET INCOME WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY A $1.4 BILLION TAX BENEFIT DUE TO TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE ABOUT $1.9 BILLION

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - ‍ ANNOUNCE COMMITMENT TO LAUNCH UP TO 5 DAILY FLIGHTS AT A NEW COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT FACILITY AT PAINE FIELD IN EVERETT, WASHINGTON

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -REDUCTION IN STATUTORY FEDERAL RATE TO RESULT IN HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS IN TAX SAVINGS, WHICH WILL SIGNIFICANTLY BOOST 2018 EARNINGS

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - EXPECTS 2018 AVAILABLE SEAT MILE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - SEES 2018 AVAILABLE SEAT MILE H1 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN LOW 3 PERCENT RANGE & H2 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN LOW 7 PERCENT RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: