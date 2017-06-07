FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says ASMS up 4 pct to 13.2 bln in May
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 上午10点52分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says ASMS up 4 pct to 13.2 bln in May

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports May traffic

* Southwest Airlines - co continues to expect its Q2 2017 operating revenue per ASM (rasm) to increase in one to two percent range, as compared with Q2 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co says May 2017 load factor was 85.4 percent, compared with 85.8 percent in May 2016

* Available seat miles (asms) increased 4.0 percent to 13.2 billion in May 2017, compared with May 2016 ASMS of 12.6 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in May 2017, an increase of 3.4 percent from 10.9 billion RPMS flown in May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below