Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* Yield environment for Q4 appears to be improved compared to‍​ Q3 - CEO on conf call

* Sees positive unit revenue growth for 2018 compared to 2017 - CEO on conf call

* Expect freight revenue and other revenues to increase year-over-year in Q4 - conf call

* Southwest Airlines - expects 2018 costs per available seat mile, excluding fuel, profit sharing and special items, to be flat versus previous expectation of lower costs