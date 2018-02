Feb 6 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:

* SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC - ‍ROY CENTRELLA, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT FROM SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS​

* SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC - ‍GREGORY PETERSON WILL ASSUME DUTIES OF COMPANY'S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER​