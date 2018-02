Feb 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:

* SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $670 MILLION FOR NATURAL GAS SEGMENT

* REVENUES FOR 2018 ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE 5% TO 7% GREATER THAN 2017 LEVELS FOR CONSTRUCTION SERVICES SEGMENT

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $740.4 MILLION VERSUS $641.5 MILLION