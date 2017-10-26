FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest reports third quarter profit
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Southwest reports third quarter profit

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest reports third quarter profit

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly load factor ‍84.8​ percent versus 85.3 percent last year

* Southwest Airlines Co qtrly revenue passenger miles of 33.13 ‍​billion versus 32.32 billion last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly total operating revenues $5,271​ million versus. $5,139 million last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma and earthquakes, canceled 5,000 flights reducing revenue by about $100 million in Q3

* Southwest Airlines Co qtrly available seat miles of ‍​ 39.05 billion versus 37.88 billion last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company expects Q4 2017 RASM to increase in range of up slightly to up 1.5 percent, as compared with Q4 2016​

* Southwest Airlines - sees Q4 unit costs, excluding fuel & oil expense, special items, profitsharing expense, to be in range of flat to up 1.5 percent, Y-o-Y​

* Southwest Airlines - ‍continues to expect benefits from new reservation system to produce improvements in pre-tax results of about $200 million in 2018​

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company currently expects its Q4 2017 available seat miles to increase in one to two percent range​

* Southwest airlines - ‍continues to expect its 2018 available seat mile growth to be less than 5.7%, with h1 2018 growth of 3-4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

