BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
2017年11月21日 / 下午1点17分

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes

* Says is soliciting consents from holders of 4.10% senior notes due 2022, 4.95% senior notes due 2025 to proposed amendments to indentures​

* Consent solicitations will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2017​

* Intends to fund consent solicitations, including fees, expenses payable related to consent solicitations, with cash on hand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
