BRIEF-Southwestern Energy posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.06

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwestern Energy - qtrly ‍total net production of 232 BCFE, including 153 bcfe from appalachian basin, up about 10 pct and 26 pct, respectively​

* Southwestern Energy Co - qtrly ‍revenues $737 million versus $651 million​

* Q3 revenue view $777.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: