BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices Provide List of Cos to be Impacted by 2018 GICS Structure revision

Jan 11 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND MSCI ANNOUNCE SELECT LIST OF COMPANIES CHANGING DUE TO REVISIONS TO THE GICS® STRUCTURE IN 2018

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES SAYS THE TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES SECTOR WILL BE BROADENED AND RENAMED COMMUNICATION SERVICES

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES- RENAMED TELECOMMUNICATION SECTOR WILL INCLUDE COS SELECTED FROM CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SECTOR CURRENTLY UNDER MEDIA INDUSTRY GROUP

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES SAYS RENAMED TELECOMMUNICATION SECTOR WILL ALSO INCLUDE SELECT COS FROM INTERNET & DIRECT MARKETING RETAIL SUB-INDUSTRY

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - RENAMED TELECOMMUNICATION SECTOR WILL ALSO INCLUDE CERTAIN COS CURRENTLY UNDER INFORMATION TECH SECTOR, INCLUDING ALPHABET, FACEBOOK

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - SELECT COS FROM INTERNET & DIRECT MARKETING RETAIL SUB-INDUSTRY TO BE INCLUDED UNDER RENAMED TELECOMMUNICATION SECTOR INCLUDE NETFLIX

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - INTERNET & DIRECT MARKETING RETAIL SUB-INDUSTRY WILL BE UPDATED TO INCLUDE ALL ONLINE MARKETPLACES FOR CONSUMER PRODUCTS & SERVICES

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - COS CURRENTLY UNDER INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES SUB-INDUSTRY WILL BE MOVED TO NEW INTERNET SERVICES & INFRASTRUCTURE SUB-INDUSTRY

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES SAYS CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE COS CURRENTLY CLASSIFIED AS INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES WILL BE RECLASSIFIED AS APPLICATION SOFTWARE

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES SAYS EXISTING INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES INDUSTRY AND SUB-INDUSTRY WILL BE DISCONTINUED