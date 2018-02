Feb 7 (Reuters) - S&P:

* SAYS WELLS FARGO DOWNGRADED TO ‘A-/A-2’ FROM ‘A/A-1’ ON PROLONGED REGULATORY AND GOVERNANCE ISSUES; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

* SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK ASSUMES WELLS FARGO WILL MEET REGULATORY CONSENT ORDER REQUIREMENTS, MAINTAIN SOLID MARKET SHARES IN MAJOR BUSINESSES Source text - (bit.ly/2EbGhug) Further company coverage: