FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-S&P Global Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午12点01分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-S&P Global Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72

* Q2 earnings per share $1.62

* Q2 revenue $1.509 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* s&p global inc says company is increasing its eps guidance

* s&p global inc sees ‍fy adjusted diluted eps in a range of $6.15 to $6.30​

* s&p global inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps to be a range of $6.15 to $6.30

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* s&p global inc sees 2017, on a gaap basis diluted eps to be a range of $5.83 to $5.98

* s&p global inc qtrly ratings revenue increased 10 percent to $747 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below