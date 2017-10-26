BRIEF-S&P Global reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.61

Oct 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share $1.61

* Q3 revenue $1.513 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.45 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global Inc - ‍company is increasing its 2017 EPS guidance​

* S&P Global Inc - FY ‍adjusted diluted EPS has been increased to a range of $6.55 to $6.70​

* S&P Global Inc - ‍for 2017, on a GAAP basis, diluted EPS was expected to be a range of $5.83 to $5.98 and is increased to a range of $6.19 to $6.34​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global-environment for co’s businesses is “healthy” with improving global GDP, higher commodity prices, strong equity markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: