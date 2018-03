BRIEF-S&P Global To Acquire Kensho

March 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* S&P GLOBAL TO ACQUIRE KENSHO; BOLSTERS CORE CAPABILITIES IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING AND DATA ANALYTICS

* DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $550M, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED, FOR A MIX OF CASH AND STOCK.

* KENSHO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS AND REMAIN A DISTINCT BRAND

* REDUCING 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE BY APPROXIMATELY TWENTY CENTS TO A RANGE OF $7.95 - $8.10

* NOT CHANGING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $8.45 TO $8.60

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S