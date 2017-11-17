FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月17日 / 晚上9点21分 / 更新于 5 小时前

BRIEF-S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at ‘AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that Switzerland’s fiscal and external surpluses will remain solid over next 2 to 3 years

* S&P says ratings on Switzerland are supported by country’s resilient economy, high income levels and stable institutions​

* S&P says ratings also reflect Switzerland's solid fiscal and external current account balances and strong net external creditor position Source text: (bit.ly/2zbjrjV)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below