Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spackman Equities Group Inc

* Spackman equities group announces changes in its board of directors and management

* Richard Lee has assumed position of chairman and interim chief executive officer​

* Charles C Spackman and Martin A Mohabeer have resigned as directors and from all management positions of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)