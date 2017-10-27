BRIEF-Spain's BBVA says Catalonia impact on deposits immaterial

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA:

* Says there has been uncertainty among clients due to Catalonia but impact on deposits has not been material

* Says uncertainty over Catalonia should not have a “meaningful” impact on any asset disposal plans

* Says expects similar net interest income trend in Spain in the second half of 2017 as the first half

* Says does not think a break-up of the North American Free Trade Agreement is a real possibility

* Says it is optimistic that the Mexican economy will be strong in 2018