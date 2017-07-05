FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点27分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Spar Group, units amended, restated secured revolving loan note in amended maximum principal amounts of $9 mln to Sterling National Bank

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Spar Group Inc:

* Spar Group Inc - co, units amended and restated secured revolving loan note in amended maximum principal amounts of $9.0 million to sterling national bank

* Spar Group Inc - sterling credit facility as amended currently is scheduled to expire and borrowers' loans thereunder will become due on July 6, 2017

* Spar group inc - amendment to sterling credit facility effective as of June 27, 2017, extends expiration date to September 6, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2tSaetQ) Further company coverage:

