Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc:

* SPARK ENERGY INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK

* SPARK ENERGY INC - COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS 8.75% SERIES A FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK

* SPARK ENERGY - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR MERGER AND ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION AND CORPORATE PURPOSES