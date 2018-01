BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics Announces Programs To Improve Patient Access To LUXTURNA

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-OF-THEIR-KIND PROGRAMS TO IMPROVE PATIENT ACCESS TO LUXTURNA™ (VORETIGENE NEPARVOVEC-RZYL), A ONE-TIME GENE THERAPY TREATMENT

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - ALSO HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH AFFILIATES OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS TO ENABLE INNOVATIVE CONTRACTING MODEL

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL INSURERS REGARDING THE OFFERING

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS- REACHED DEAL WITH HARVARD PILGRIM TO MAKE LUXTURNA AVAILABLE UNDER OUTCOMES-BASED REBATE ARRANGEMENT & INNOVATIVE CONTRACTING MODEL