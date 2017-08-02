FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics posts Q2 loss per share of $2.40
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 中午11点46分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics posts Q2 loss per share of $2.40

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* Spark therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent business progress

* Q2 loss per share $2.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spark therapeutics inc - recognized $1.5 million of revenue associated with Pfizer collaboration in quarter

* Spark therapeutics inc - during three months ended June 30, 2017, recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $15.7 million

* Spark therapeutics inc - as of June 30, 2017, had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $238.6 million, with 31.2 million shares outstanding

* Spark therapeutics - also disclosed preliminary initial data from phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial for spk-8011

* Spk-8011 is being investigated as a potential one-time therapy for Hemophilia A

* Spark therapeutics - with 3 participants infused in hemophilia a dose-escalation clinical trial, there have been no serious adverse events reported to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below