BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics says NASDAQ halts trading of its common stock
2017年10月12日

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics says NASDAQ halts trading of its common stock

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* Spark Therapeutics (once) trading of stock halted as FDA advisory committee reviews investigational gene therapy

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - U.S. ‍FDA’s cellular, tissue and gene therapies advisory committee is meeting today to review LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec)​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - ‍LUXTURNA is under priority review with FDA, with an assigned prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of jan. 12, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

